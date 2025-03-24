Hush & Pandemonium: 2025-03-24

Written by on March 24, 2025

  1. Brave Mistakes – Lie For My Love
  2. The Wrong Road – Look Up Look Down (Live & Acoustic)
  3. The Wrong Road – Little Victories (Live & Acoustic)
  4. The Wrong Road – Fox Looker
  5. The Beatles – Help!
  6. The Kinks – Till The End Of The Day
  7. The Yardbirds – For Your Love
  8. The Who – I Can’t Explain
  9. The Rolling Stones – Get Off My Cloud
  10. The Animals – It’s My Life
  11. Barry McGuire – Eve Of Destruction
  12. The Pretty Things – Midnight To Six Man
  13. The Easybeats – Wedding Ring
  14. The Sorrows – Take A Heart
  15. The Castaways – Liar, Liar
  16. The Guess Who – Shakin’ All Over
  17. MPD Ltd – Little Boy Sad
  18. Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs – Wooly Bully
  19. Sir Douglas Quintet – She’s About A Mover
  20. The Ugly’s – Wake Up My Mind
  21. The Spencer Davis Group – Keep On Running
  22. Unit Four Plus Two – Concrete And Clay
  23. Hedgehoppers Anonymous – It’s A Good News Week
  24. Swimsuit – Don’t Pretend
  25. Them Creepy Crawlies – Discotheque (Boogie Shoes)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-03-24

Previous post

Powersurge: 2025-03-23

Current track

Title

Artist