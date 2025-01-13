Hush & Pandemonium: 2025-01-13

  1. The Shadow Ministers – Stressed Out
  2. Art Of Flying Kites – If It Tells You
  3. Art Of Flying Kites – Fold
  4. Get Some – We’ll Take It From Here
  5. The Hard Quartet – Renegade
  6. The Hard Quartet – Our Hometown Boy
  7. Twine – Future Exhales
  8. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  9. Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches
  10. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
  11. Dieter Horvat feat. Baby Mo – Sacred Words
  12. The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
  13. Night Rites – Light Over Earth
  14. The Midnight Mares – Anastasia
  15. Tim Williams and The Endless Winter – Monday Night
  16. Kitchen Witch – Glitch
  17. Heinous Crimes – Pass By
  18. Hepé Mateh – Gazelle Folk
  19. Los Bitchos – Good To Go!
