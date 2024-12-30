Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-12-30

December 30, 2024

  1. Ghyti – Smoke And Mirrors
  2. The Trafalgars – Company Time
  3. Mode – Strange Girl
  4. The Man Himself – Supportive Inner Monologue
  5. The Sundials – Do It For Myself
  6. Johnny Seagull & The Hot Chips – Close To Me
  7. Sette Bello – Broken
  8. Them Creepy Crawlies – Panic Attack
  9. Brave Mistakes – Aching Enough
  10. Sons Of Zoku – Nu Poeme
  11. Maisie – Morphine
  12. Desert Eyes – Fade Away
  13. Night Rites – Black Diamond
  14. Tender Fall – Tender Fall
  15. The Genevieves – Adore You
  16. Ephemerons – Waterline
  17. Sweeney feat Garrett R. Cooper (Brave Mistakes) – Life Goes One
  18. Chancery Lane – Digital Zombies
  19. The Cold Field – Remember When She’d Die For You
  20. Beyonce’s Fiances – These Four Walls
  21. Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
  22. Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
  23. Capermote – Invenio
  24. Thunder Speaks – Never Forever
  25. Hepe Mateh – Marv’s Move
  26. Dieter Horvat – Christmas (On Wednesday) (live)
