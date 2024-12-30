Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-12-30

- Ghyti – Smoke And Mirrors
- The Trafalgars – Company Time
- Mode – Strange Girl
- The Man Himself – Supportive Inner Monologue
- The Sundials – Do It For Myself
- Johnny Seagull & The Hot Chips – Close To Me
- Sette Bello – Broken
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Panic Attack
- Brave Mistakes – Aching Enough
- Sons Of Zoku – Nu Poeme
- Maisie – Morphine
- Desert Eyes – Fade Away
- Night Rites – Black Diamond
- Tender Fall – Tender Fall
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- Ephemerons – Waterline
- Sweeney feat Garrett R. Cooper (Brave Mistakes) – Life Goes One
- Chancery Lane – Digital Zombies
- The Cold Field – Remember When She’d Die For You
- Beyonce’s Fiances – These Four Walls
- Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
- Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
- Capermote – Invenio
- Thunder Speaks – Never Forever
- Hepe Mateh – Marv’s Move
- Dieter Horvat – Christmas (On Wednesday) (live)
Reader's opinions