Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-12-16

  1. The Sundials – Free Your Mind
  2. The Strange Caves – Forever
  3. The Strange Caves – Instincts
  4. The Strange Caves – Lost In Eyes
  5. Jemma Nicole – Blood On Your Hands
  6. Valley Flaxman – Want 2 Know U (feat. Kewpie Rose)
  7. Velvet Moth – Blood Lust Blues
  8. Velvet Moth – Trans-human
  9. History Of Trees – Behind Your Eyes
  10. The Yearlings – All The Wandering
  11. Carla Lippis – I Paint With The Brush Of Violence
  12. Coldwave – Italia ’06
  13. Twine – Spine
  14. War Room – I Found
  15. Tim Williams and The Endless Winter – You’re An Artist
  16. Matt Ward – Nobody Told Me
  17. Naomi Keyte – Travelling Woman
  18. Jen Lush – Small Birds Flown
  19. Lazaro’s Dog – Home Entertainment System
  20. Eskimo Joe – Turn Up Your Stero
  21. The Public Servants – Four O’Clock Friday
  22. Hot Chip – Over And Over
