Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-12-02

  1. Johnny Seagull & The Hot Chips – Never Dies
  2. Clusterpuff – Upper Manual
  3. Clusterpuff – Shackles
  4. Clusterpuff – Hey Buddy (Live)
  5. The Wrong Road – Look Up, Look Down (Live & Acoustic)
  6. The Wrong Road – Fox Looker
  7. The Wrong Road – Storm
  8. Sette Bello – Wake Up The Dead
  9. Ashley Naylor – Swing Time
  10. Ashley Naylor – Les Paul Waltz
  11. Ashley Naylor – Donovan Dreams
  12. The Trafalgars – Come On
  13. Smallpox Confidential – Butcher Bird
  14. Placement – Lost Sun
  15. The Art Of Flying Kites – Keep On
