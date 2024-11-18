Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-11-18

  1. Desert Eyes – Fade Away
  2. The Cold Field – I’ll Come Running After You
  3. Monoworld – Corrupts
  4. Blood Circle – XST
  5. Shuriken Cell – The Rapture On Opposite Day
  6. Grobian – I.C. Wiener
  7. The Shadow Ministers – I’m In Love
  8. Badland Caravan – Vision Quest
  9. The Matehs – Marv’s Move
  10. The Electric Prunes – I Had Too Much To Dream (Last Night)
  11. Status Quo – Pictures Of Matchstick Men
  12. The Chocolate Watch Band – I’m Not Like Everybody Else
  13. The Seeds – Pushin’ Too Hard
  14. The Yardbirds – Happenings Ten Years Time Ago
  15. Nazz – Open My Eyes
  16. The Who – I Can See For Miles
  17. The Masters Apprentices – Living In A Child’s Dream
  18. Pastoral Symphony – Love Machine
  19. Tomorrow – White Bicycle
  20. Love – 7 And 7 Is
  21. The Sonics – Have Love Will Travel
  22. Like Leaves – Hey Joe
  23. The Bogeymen – Electrocution
  24. The Five Americans – I See The Light
  25. The Blue Magoos – Tobacco Road
  26. Night Rites – Black Diamond
  27. Spires – Double Handed
  28. The Empty Threats – Jason’s Bad Trip
  29. West Thebarton (Brothel Party) – Misophonia
  30. TV Therapy – Animal Control
