Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-11-04

Written by on November 4, 2024

  1. The Dandy Warhols – Every Day Should Be A Holiday
  2. Tender Fall – A Letter
  3. Tender Fall – Morning Song
  4. Tender Fall – Howling At the Moon
  5. The Double Agents – Golden Rule
  6. The Double Agents – New Motion
  7. The Saints – This Perfect Day
  8. The Genevieves – Adore You
  9. Sons Of Zoku – O Saber
  10. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
  11. Kitchen Witch – Lost
  12. Night Rites – Black Diamond
  13. Velvet Moth – Black Light
  14. Brave Mistakes – Aching Enough
  15. Brian Jonestown Massacre – Not If You Were The Last Dandy On Earth
