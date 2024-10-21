Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-10-21

Written by on October 21, 2024

  1. Chancery Lane – Digital Zombies
  2. Startakit – Human Eftpos Machine
  3. Startakit – Vortex
  4. Startakit – Lost For Words
  5. The Saints – This Time
  6. The Saints – Know Your Product
  7. The Saints – (I’m) Stranded
  8. The Double Agents – You Got It All
  9. Heinous Crimes – Pass By
  10. Treebeard – Black Sand
  11. Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
  12. Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant (acoustic)
  13. Thunder Speaks – The Drizzle
  14. The Cold Field – Love Is Not A Word It’s A Feeling
  15. Teddy Mars – Slip Away
  16. Coldwave – The Ants
  17. Rocky’s Pride & Joy – Your Hell
