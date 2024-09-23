Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-09-23

Written by on September 23, 2024

  1. Wimple Winch – Save My Soul
  2. Krzysztof Klenczon & Trzy Korony – Piosenka O Niczym
  3. Filipy – Lawiny
  4. Breakout – Poszłabym Za Tobą
  5. Speed, Glue & Shinki – Ode To The Bad People
  6. The Syndicats – Crawdaddy Simone
  7. Klan – Nie Sadźcie Rajskich Jabłoni
  8. Count Five – Double-Decker Bus
  9. The Satans – Makin’ Deals
  10. The Chocolate Watchband – Let’s Talk About Girls
  11. Elar – Moloch
  12. Romuald & Roman – Talizmany
  13. The Eyes – You’re Too Much
  14. The Yardbirds – Stroll On
  15. The Quik – Bert’s Apple Crumble
  16. Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & The Trinity – Indian Rope Man
  17. The Open Mind – Magic Potion
  18. The Mickey Finn – Garden Of My Mind
  19. Rupert’s People – Dream On My Mind
  20. The Attack – Anymore Than I Do
  21. Niebiesko-Czarni – Can’t You See Me
  22. Speed, Glue & Shinki – Stoned Out Of My Mind
  23. Sygnały 74 – W Trąby Dąć
  24. The Dakotas – The Spider And The Fly
  25. Dream Police – Living Is Easy
  26. Ipsissimus – Hold On
  27. The Accent – Red Sky At Night
  28. Q 65 – So High I’ve Been, So Down I Must Fall
  29. Wiślanie 69 – Clear Sun
  30. Romuald & Roman – Kamień
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Monday Museli: 2024-09-23

Previous post

Powersurge: 2024-09-22

Current track

Title

Artist