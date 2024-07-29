Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-07-29

July 29, 2024

  1. Placement – It’s Over
  2. The Cold Field – Love Is Not A Word It’s A Feeling
  3. The Cold Field – Can’t Find Relief
  4. USER – 2 Way Radio
  5. The Genevieves – Adore You
  6. Sundowner – 13 Foot High
  7. Sundowner – Substance Abuse
  8. Van Halen – Jump
  9. The Ramones – Howling At The Moon (Sha-La-La)
  10. Hoodoo Gurus – I Want You Back
  11. GANGgajang – Gimme Some Lovin’
  12. Icehouse – Taking The Town
  13. Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again
  14. Echo & The Bunnymen – The Killing Moon
  15. Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days
  16. Alphaville – Big In Japan
  17. Kraftwerk – Tour de France
  18. Bronski Beat – Why?
  19. Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – Tesla Girls
  20. Baron von Doodie – Something From Nothing
  21. Mercury Rev – Goddess On A Hiway
