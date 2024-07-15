Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-07-15

Written by on July 15, 2024

  1. Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
  2. Dieter Horvat – Like A Dead Flower (live)
  3. Dieter Horvat – The Moment (live)
  4. Dieter Horvat – Dirty Water (live)
  5. Dieter Horvat – Sacred Words
  6. William Crighton – Priest
  7. The Church – The Unguarded Moment
  8. Gomez – We Haven’t Turned Around
  9. Dropkick Murphys – Rose Tattoo
  10. Hoodoo Gurus – (Let’s All) Turn On
  11. Dallas Crane – Suppose I’m A Catholic
  12. Buzzcocks – Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)
  13. Modern English – I Melt With You
  14. The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary
  15. Iron Maiden – Wasted Years
  16. Deep Purple – Burn
  17. Chancery Lane – Digital Zombies
  18. Dave Graney – They Walk Among Us
  19. Jessica Luxx – Unspeakable Things
  20. Effie – Peach Heart
  21. Ladyhawke – Magic
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Frontears: 2024-07-15

Previous post

Powersurge: 2024-07-14

Current track

Title

Artist