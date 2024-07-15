Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-07-15

- Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
- Dieter Horvat – Like A Dead Flower (live)
- Dieter Horvat – The Moment (live)
- Dieter Horvat – Dirty Water (live)
- Dieter Horvat – Sacred Words
- William Crighton – Priest
- The Church – The Unguarded Moment
- Gomez – We Haven’t Turned Around
- Dropkick Murphys – Rose Tattoo
- Hoodoo Gurus – (Let’s All) Turn On
- Dallas Crane – Suppose I’m A Catholic
- Buzzcocks – Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)
- Modern English – I Melt With You
- The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary
- Iron Maiden – Wasted Years
- Deep Purple – Burn
- Chancery Lane – Digital Zombies
- Dave Graney – They Walk Among Us
- Jessica Luxx – Unspeakable Things
- Effie – Peach Heart
- Ladyhawke – Magic
