Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-07-01

  1. Sweeney – Life Goes One
  2. The Escape Pods – Captain Morrison
  3. The Sundials – Free Your Mind
  4. Teddy Mars – Slip Away
  5. Tina & The Hams – Riddles
  6. Tina & The Hams – Can’t Stop Dreaming
  7. Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
  8. Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
  9. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  10. War Room – The Top Floor
  11. GUM/Ambrose Kenny-Smith – Dud
  12. Summer Flake – New Day
  13. Henry Wagons – Freight Train (Going South)
  14. The Daisycutters – It’s People Like You, Who Make Me Hate People Like You
  15. Carla Lippis – I Paint With the Brush Of Violence
  16. Battlesnake – I Speak Tongues
  17. Bad//Dreems – Dumb Ideas
  18. Jess Johns – Mercy
  19. Tim Williams (Goldentone) – You’re An Artist
  20. The Hoverchords – The Gremlin
  21. Hepé Mateh – The Funky Drummer
