Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-07-01

- Sweeney – Life Goes One
- The Escape Pods – Captain Morrison
- The Sundials – Free Your Mind
- Teddy Mars – Slip Away
- Tina & The Hams – Riddles
- Tina & The Hams – Can’t Stop Dreaming
- Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
- Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- War Room – The Top Floor
- GUM/Ambrose Kenny-Smith – Dud
- Summer Flake – New Day
- Henry Wagons – Freight Train (Going South)
- The Daisycutters – It’s People Like You, Who Make Me Hate People Like You
- Carla Lippis – I Paint With the Brush Of Violence
- Battlesnake – I Speak Tongues
- Bad//Dreems – Dumb Ideas
- Jess Johns – Mercy
- Tim Williams (Goldentone) – You’re An Artist
- The Hoverchords – The Gremlin
- Hepé Mateh – The Funky Drummer
