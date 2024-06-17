Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-06-17

Written by on June 17, 2024

  1. Queens Of The Stone Age – Hanging Tree
  2. The Black Heart Death Cult – Pin Drops
  3. Night Rites – Black Diamond
  4. The Genevieves – Words
  5. Druid Fluids – Flutter By
  6. Verzanski – Slow Motion
  7. Radio Birdman – Aloha Steve & Danno
  8. Radio Birdman – Crying Sun
  9. Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  10. The Cold Field – Remember When She’d Die For You
  11. Maisie – Morphine
  12. Seamus O – Sickness
  13. Ghyti – Smoke And Mirrors
  14. GarethGareth – Greenback
  15. Molly Rocket – God Damn
  16. OSees – Cassius, Brutus & Judas
  17. Tekla Goldman – Mleko
  18. Tina & The Hams – Riddles
  19. ORB – Can’t Do That
  20. Wannabe – Wannabe
  21. Sugar Tongue – Gasoline
