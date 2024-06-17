Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-06-17

- Queens Of The Stone Age – Hanging Tree
- The Black Heart Death Cult – Pin Drops
- Night Rites – Black Diamond
- The Genevieves – Words
- Druid Fluids – Flutter By
- Verzanski – Slow Motion
- Radio Birdman – Aloha Steve & Danno
- Radio Birdman – Crying Sun
- Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- The Cold Field – Remember When She’d Die For You
- Maisie – Morphine
- Seamus O – Sickness
- Ghyti – Smoke And Mirrors
- GarethGareth – Greenback
- Molly Rocket – God Damn
- OSees – Cassius, Brutus & Judas
- Tekla Goldman – Mleko
- Tina & The Hams – Riddles
- ORB – Can’t Do That
- Wannabe – Wannabe
- Sugar Tongue – Gasoline
Reader's opinions