Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-05-06

  1. Hepé Mateh – The Funky Drummer
  2. Chancery Lane – Digital Zombies
  3. Chancery Lane – Wither Away
  4. Chancery Lane – Skyline Cinema
  5. Night Rites – Black Diamond
  6. Big Romance – Alibis.
  7. Sette Bello – Wake Up The Dead
  8. Sette Bello – Broken
  9. Sette Bello – Fault Line
  10. Them Creepy Crawlies – Spaceman
  11. Them Creepy Crawlies – Crazy Cats
  12. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Just Like Honey
  13. Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – Electricity
  14. Belle and Sebastian – Another Sunny Day
  15. Sweet – Teenage Rampage
