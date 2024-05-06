Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-05-06
Written by Playlist Robot on May 6, 2024
- Hepé Mateh – The Funky Drummer
- Chancery Lane – Digital Zombies
- Chancery Lane – Wither Away
- Chancery Lane – Skyline Cinema
- Night Rites – Black Diamond
- Big Romance – Alibis.
- Sette Bello – Wake Up The Dead
- Sette Bello – Broken
- Sette Bello – Fault Line
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Spaceman
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Crazy Cats
- The Jesus and Mary Chain – Just Like Honey
- Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – Electricity
- Belle and Sebastian – Another Sunny Day
- Sweet – Teenage Rampage