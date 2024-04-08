Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-04-08

Written by on April 8, 2024

  1. Velvet Moth – Ramrod, Wreckage And Ruin
  2. Maisie – Sugar For Dinner
  3. Maisie – Freak
  4. The Dainty Morsels – Lily Of The Incas
  5. The Sundials – Sunday
  6. The Sundials – Do it For Myself
  7. The Hazys – Had Enough
  8. Broken Waves – Sunburn
  9. KIOS – Another Sky
  10. Los Palms – From The Shadows
  11. Blush Response – Push & Pull
  12. The Cold Field – All Alone
  13. The Slow Light – Silhouette
  14. Druid Fluids – Out Of Phase
  15. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Cpt. Gravity Mouse Welcome
  16. The Empty Threats – Loss Of Breath
  17. Puree – I Guess You Were Right
  18. Choosing Sides – Penelope
  19. Thunder Speaks – The Drizzle
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Frontears: 2024-04-08

Previous post

Powersurge: 2024-04-07

Current track

Title

Artist