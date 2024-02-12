Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-02-12

Written by on February 12, 2024

  1. Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
  2. Night Rites – Waiting For My Spaceman
  3. Sons Of Zoku – Nu Poeme
  4. Los Palms – Sandy
  5. Lydia Lunch & Rowland S Howard – Some Velvet Morning
  6. Buddhadatta – Mara’s Attack
  7. Johnny Seagull & The Hot Chips – Close To Me
  8. Tim Hudspith and Goldentone – Moment Of Light
  9. The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
  10. Badland Caravan – Vision Quest
  11. Children Collide – Social Currency
  12. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  13. Bitchspawn – End Credits
  14. Broken Waves – Sunburn
  15. Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
  16. Mogwai – Supposedly, We Were Nightmares
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Frontears: 2024-02-12

Previous post

Prison Show: 2024-02-11

Current track

Title

Artist