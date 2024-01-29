Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-01-29

  1. Brave Mistakes – Bald Faced Liar
  2. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
  3. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
  4. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Close To Me
  5. The Songs Of Tom Smith – The Richest Man on Earth
  6. The Trafalgars – Sunnyside Drive
  7. Alright Psycho – Imaginary
  8. Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
  9. Maisie – Hot Juice
  10. The Max Headroom – Alright
  11. Beyonce’s Fiances – These Four Walls
  12. Avalon Kane – Michael Sheen
  13. Dieter Horvat – The Escape
  14. Mantra – Emulator
  15. Sons Of Zoku – O Saber
  16. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
  17. Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
  18. Isabel Rumble – Tenderly
  19. Carla Lippis – Parasite
  20. Placement – It’s Over
  21. The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
