Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-01-01

  1. Brave Mistakes – Last June
  2. The Strange Caves – Lost In You
  3. Teddy Mars – After Tonight
  4. Mode – Out And About
  5. The Man Himself – Illiterati
  6. The Sundials – Baby
  7. The Dainty Morsels – Mr and Mrs Soil
  8. Johnny Seagull & The Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
  9. Velvet Moth – Black Light
  10. Night Rights – Den
  11. Druid Fluids – Jazzy
  12. Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
  13. Hepe Mateh – Gazelle Folk
  14. Maisie – Overflow
  15. The Escape Pods – This Is An Ode
  16. Sean Blackwell – Return To Earth
  17. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  18. Ephemerons – DayOne
  19. The Cold Field – Quiet On The Border
  20. Chancery Lane – Downtown
  21. Tender Fall – A Letter
  22. Placement – It’s Over
  23. Wireheads – 1000 Red Venomous Snakes
  24. The Genevieves – Words
  25. The Empty Threats – Jason’t Bad Trip
  26. Baby Candy – Big Boi
  27. Nocturnal Animals – Panic Attack
  28. Rocky’s Pride & Joy – Your Hell
  29. New Life Odyssey – Twenty-Three Years
  30. Thunder Speaks – Free
