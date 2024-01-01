Hush & Pandemonium: 2024-01-01

- Brave Mistakes – Last June
- The Strange Caves – Lost In You
- Teddy Mars – After Tonight
- Mode – Out And About
- The Man Himself – Illiterati
- The Sundials – Baby
- The Dainty Morsels – Mr and Mrs Soil
- Johnny Seagull & The Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
- Velvet Moth – Black Light
- Night Rights – Den
- Druid Fluids – Jazzy
- Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
- Hepe Mateh – Gazelle Folk
- Maisie – Overflow
- The Escape Pods – This Is An Ode
- Sean Blackwell – Return To Earth
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- Ephemerons – DayOne
- The Cold Field – Quiet On The Border
- Chancery Lane – Downtown
- Tender Fall – A Letter
- Placement – It’s Over
- Wireheads – 1000 Red Venomous Snakes
- The Genevieves – Words
- The Empty Threats – Jason’t Bad Trip
- Baby Candy – Big Boi
- Nocturnal Animals – Panic Attack
- Rocky’s Pride & Joy – Your Hell
- New Life Odyssey – Twenty-Three Years
- Thunder Speaks – Free
