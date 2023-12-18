Hush & Pandemonium: 2023-12-18

Written by on December 18, 2023

  1. Joe Ziffer – Mayday
  2. Joe Ziffer – Ouroboros
  3. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  4. Cosmonauts – It’s Christmas Day
  5. The Dandy Warhols – Little Drummer Boy
  6. The Interstellar Villains – Christmas Chimes (Are Here Already)
  7. The Fuzztones – Santa Claus
  8. Chris “Klondike” Musuak – It’s Christmas Time Again
  9. Psychic Ills – Run Rudolph Run
  10. The Whippersnappers – The Christmas Song
  11. Dom Mariani’s Orange – Christmasonic
  12. The Vacant Lots – No More Christmas Blues
  13. El Vez – Feliz Navi-nada
  14. Healers – Six White Boomers
  15. Stu Spasm’s Bubble Machine – Ho Ho Ho
  16. Girl Monstar – Dead By Christmas
  17. Hellmenn – Sock It To Me Santa
  18. The Plunderers – 24 Days Til Biscuits
  19. Celibate Rifles – Merry Xmas Blues
  20. Even – Racing To Christmas
  21. Rob Craw – When It’s Christmas Time
  22. Eels – Everything’s Gonna Be Cool This Christmas
  23. Painters & Dockers – Merry Christmas, Carol
  24. Iggy Pop – White Christmas (Guitar Stooge Version)
  25. Ratcat – A Christmas Lullaby
  26. Six By Seven – I Believe In Father Christmas
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Monday Museli: 2023-12-18

Previous post

Powersurge: 2023-12-17

Current track

Title

Artist