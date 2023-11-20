Hush & Pandemonium: 2023-11-20

Written by on November 20, 2023

  1. Thunder Speaks – Free
  2. The Black Heart Death Cult – Pin Drops
  3. The Black Heart Death Cult – Crush
  4. Blood Plastic – Holding Pattern
  5. Mellow Yellow – Love Sonnets And Dancing
  6. Moler – Me Too
  7. Regurgitator – I Like Your Old Stuff Better Than Your New Stuff
  8. The Empty Threats – Jason’s Bad Trip
  9. The Man Himself – All Day Breakfast
  10. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
  11. Blue Lucy – Last Year In Amsterdam
  12. Baby Candy – What’s Worse
  13. The Dainty Morsels – Mr and Mrs Soil
  14. Matt Ward – The Way That I Was Meant To Be
  15. Nick Vulture – Home (You’re On My Mind)
  16. Hana and Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits – The Tallest of Tales
  17. Los Palms – Sandy
  18. Last Days Of Kali – Diaspora
