Hush & Pandemonium: 2023-11-06

Written by on November 6, 2023

  1. Brave Mistakes – Late June
  2. The Escape Pods – This Is An Ode
  3. The Escape Pods – UV Overload
  4. The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
  5. New Life Odyssey – Find The Right Path (Before The Wrong Path Finds You)
  6. Nocturnal Animals – Panic Attack
  7. Nocturnal Animals – Covered In Chrome
  8. Suicidal Tendencies – Institutionalised
  9. Sunk Loto – Everything Everywhere
  10. Chainsaw Preachers – Feeder
  11. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  12. Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
  13. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  14. Rocky’s Pride & Joy – Your Hell
  15. The Strange Caves – Lost Feelings
