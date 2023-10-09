Hush & Pandemonium: 2023-10-09

Written by on October 9, 2023

  1. RVG – Midnight Sun
  2. Hepé Mateh – Rotations (live acoustic)
  3. Hepé Mateh – I’d Have You Anytime (George Harrison cover – live acoustic)
  4. Hepé Mateh – Gazelle Folk
  5. Carla Lippis – I Paint With The Brush Of Violence
  6. The Empty Threats – Jason’s Bad Trip
  7. Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Revenge
  8. The Libertines – Don’t Look Back Into The Sun
  9. The Birthday Party – Mutiny In Heaven
  10. Ben Folds – Adelaide
  11. The Wiggles – Elephant
  12. MANE – We Run
  13. Alison Coppe & The Janes – The Road
  14. Major Shade – If You Want To, You Will
  15. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  16. Electric Sex Pants – Click Boom
  17. Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
  18. Idly By – Talk Me Down – Live
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Monday Museli: 2023-10-09

Previous post

Powersurge: 2023-10-08

Current track

Title

Artist