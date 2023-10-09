Hush & Pandemonium: 2023-10-09

- RVG – Midnight Sun
- Hepé Mateh – Rotations (live acoustic)
- Hepé Mateh – I’d Have You Anytime (George Harrison cover – live acoustic)
- Hepé Mateh – Gazelle Folk
- Carla Lippis – I Paint With The Brush Of Violence
- The Empty Threats – Jason’s Bad Trip
- Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Revenge
- The Libertines – Don’t Look Back Into The Sun
- The Birthday Party – Mutiny In Heaven
- Ben Folds – Adelaide
- The Wiggles – Elephant
- MANE – We Run
- Alison Coppe & The Janes – The Road
- Major Shade – If You Want To, You Will
- Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
- Electric Sex Pants – Click Boom
- Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
- Idly By – Talk Me Down – Live
