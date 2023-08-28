Hush & Pandemonium: 2023-08-28

Written by on August 28, 2023

  1. Astro Elevator – ELA
  2. Placement – New Disease
  3. Placement – Lost Sun
  4. Twine – My God
  5. Cagefly – The Sun! The Sun! The Light Of The World!
  6. Ella Ion – Red
  7. Tender Fall – Happiness
  8. Tender Fall – Hold On
  9. History Of Trees – Behind Your Eyes
  10. Jessica Luxx – The Temple
  11. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
  12. Glowing – Grand Revelations
  13. Maisie – Overflow
  14. Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
  15. Chancery Lane – Downtown
  16. The Trafalgars – London Taxi
  17. Paul Dempsey – Ramona Is A Waitress
  18. Busby Marou – Biding My Time
  19. Charles Jenkins – Mercy
  20. James Dawes – I Love You (Kookoo)
  21. Magic Dirt – She-Riff
