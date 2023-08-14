Hush & Pandemonium: 2023-08-14

Written by on August 14, 2023

  1. Not For Humans – The Current
  2. Last Days Of Kali – Goodbye
  3. Last Days Of Kali – Rilian
  4. Bear The Mammoth – Unserene
  5. The Unset – Nice
  6. The Cold Field – Quiet On The Border
  7. Ephemerons – DayOne
  8. Goat – Unemployment Office
  9. Daiistar – Repeater
  10. Slowdive – Skin Is The Game
  11. The Underground Youth – I Thought I Understood
  12. The Vacant Lots – Amnesia
  13. Frankie & The Witch Fingers – Futurephobic
  14. OSees – Stunner
  15. Kula Shaker – Waves
  16. Night Rites – Dark Patterns
  17. Los Palms – I Don’t Wanna Be Cool
  18. Ded/Wesz – Hot Mess
  19. The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
  20. Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
  21. The Empty Threats – Jason’s Bad Trip
