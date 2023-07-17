Hush & Pandemonium: 2023-07-17

  1. The Man Himself – Slow News Day
  2. Divinyls – Boys In Town
  3. The Church – The Unguarded Moment
  4. The Sunnyboys – Alone With You
  5. Tenpole Tudor – Sword Of A Thousand Men
  6. Madness – Baggy Trousers
  7. The Swingers – Counting The Beat
  8. Adam & The Ants – Antmusic
  9. Devo – Whip It
  10. Classix Nouveaux – Guilty
  11. Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
  12. Spandau Ballet – To Cut A Long Story Short
  13. Duran Duran – Planet Earth
  14. Soft Cell – Tainted Love
  15. Visage – Fade To Grey
  16. Desire Lines – Blood Plastic
  17. Last Days Of Kali – Goodbye
  18. USER – Ripple (The Church cover)
  19. Holy Forrest – Disco Elysium
  20. Brian Jonestown Massacre – The Light Is About To Change
  21. Kraftwerk – The Model
  22. Steve Vai – Teeth Of The Hydra
  23. Greg Puciato – Never Wanted That
