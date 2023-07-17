Hush & Pandemonium: 2023-07-17

- The Man Himself – Slow News Day
- Divinyls – Boys In Town
- The Church – The Unguarded Moment
- The Sunnyboys – Alone With You
- Tenpole Tudor – Sword Of A Thousand Men
- Madness – Baggy Trousers
- The Swingers – Counting The Beat
- Adam & The Ants – Antmusic
- Devo – Whip It
- Classix Nouveaux – Guilty
- Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
- Spandau Ballet – To Cut A Long Story Short
- Duran Duran – Planet Earth
- Soft Cell – Tainted Love
- Visage – Fade To Grey
- Desire Lines – Blood Plastic
- Last Days Of Kali – Goodbye
- USER – Ripple (The Church cover)
- Holy Forrest – Disco Elysium
- Brian Jonestown Massacre – The Light Is About To Change
- Kraftwerk – The Model
- Steve Vai – Teeth Of The Hydra
- Greg Puciato – Never Wanted That
Reader's opinions