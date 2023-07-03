Hush & Pandemonium: 2023-07-03

- Henry Wagons – Take Me to Your Leader
- Nocturnal Animals – Covered In Chrome
- Nocturnal Animals – All My Cares
- The City – Neon Dreams
- Weekend Rage – South Road
- The Dirtbombs – Here Comes That Sound Again
- The Sabateurs – Steady, As She Goes
- The Coral – Vacancy
- Kelley Stoltz – Your Reverie
- Ty Segall – Manipulator
- Black Lips – Modern Art
- The Black Keys – Run Right Back
- The Murlocs – Living Under A Rock
- Rocket Science – Being Followed
- Frankie And The Witch Fingers – Sweet Freak
- Novella – Something Must Change
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – High Hopes Low
- Thee Oh Sees – The Dream
- Mellow Yellow – Soul Shaker
- Pink Duke – Denialism
- The Moving Stills – Westside
- The Man Himself – What Do You Mean?
- Trent Worley – If It Makes You Feel Alright
- Workhorse – Chain
