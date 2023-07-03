Hush & Pandemonium: 2023-07-03

Written by on July 3, 2023

  1. Henry Wagons – Take Me to Your Leader
  2. Nocturnal Animals – Covered In Chrome
  3. Nocturnal Animals – All My Cares
  4. The City – Neon Dreams
  5. Weekend Rage – South Road
  6. The Dirtbombs – Here Comes That Sound Again
  7. The Sabateurs – Steady, As She Goes
  8. The Coral – Vacancy
  9. Kelley Stoltz – Your Reverie
  10. Ty Segall – Manipulator
  11. Black Lips – Modern Art
  12. The Black Keys – Run Right Back
  13. The Murlocs – Living Under A Rock
  14. Rocket Science – Being Followed
  15. Frankie And The Witch Fingers – Sweet Freak
  16. Novella – Something Must Change
  17. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – High Hopes Low
  18. Thee Oh Sees – The Dream
  19. Mellow Yellow – Soul Shaker
  20. Pink Duke – Denialism
  21. The Moving Stills – Westside
  22. The Man Himself – What Do You Mean?
  23. Trent Worley – If It Makes You Feel Alright
  24. Workhorse – Chain
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Monday Museli: 2023-07-03

Previous post

Powersurge: 2023-07-02

Current track

Title

Artist