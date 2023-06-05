Hush & Pandemonium: 2023-06-05

Written by on June 5, 2023

  1. Daiistar – Burning Wheel
  2. Night Rites – Waiting For My Spaceman
  3. Night Rites – Den
  4. Baby Candy – She’s Melting
  5. Brave Mistakes – Nothing Doing
  6. Adam Geoffrey Cole – Drunk With The Flies
  7. The Black Heart Death Cult – Trees
  8. Sparks – The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte
  9. OSEES – Intercepted Message
  10. Queens Of The Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
  11. The Hives – Bogus Operandi
  12. The Datsuns – Ugly Leather
  13. Blur – The Narcissist
  14. The National – Tropic Morning News
  15. Holy Wave feat. Estrella del Sol – Happier
  16. Acid Dad – 1993
  17. Girl And Girl – All I See
  18. RVG – Midnight Sun
  19. The Far Outs! – Last Night
  20. Super American Eagle – Shit’s A Thing
  21. Los Palms – Dead Man
  22. The Sundials – I’m Down
  23. Slowmango – Pacific Wind
  24. The Shadow Ministers – Boogie
