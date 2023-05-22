Hush & Pandemonium: 2023-05-22

  1. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  2. Teddy Mars – News
  3. Teddy Mars – Common Enemy
  4. The Max Headroom – Days On Days
  5. Sycamore – Timing
  6. Mums Favourite – Jellyfish Rain
  7. The Man Himself – What Do You Mean?
  8. The Man Himself – Illiterati
  9. Ephemerons – Nostromo
  10. Tony Burnett (Visitors) & Tim Hudspith (Goldentone) – A Letter
  11. James Dawes – I Love You (KooKoo)
  12. Blackpenny – Wrong Go Right
  13. Sons Of Zoku – Moonlight
  14. Maisie – Free Your Mind
  15. The Dainty Morsels – Don’t Stray
  16. February Clouds – Since That Day
  17. Attachment Theory – Nothing’s Wrong
  18. West Thebarton – George Michael
  19. Mode – Out And About
