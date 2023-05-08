Hush & Pandemonium: 2023-05-08

- Jason Crest – King Of The Castle
- Ned Miller – From A Jack To A King
- Elvis Presley – King Of The Whole Wide World
- The Nice – Flower King Of Flies
- The Hollies – King Midas In Reverse
- T. Rex – King Of The Rumbling Spires
- The Beatles – Sun King
- King Crimson – The Court Of The Crimson King
- Deep Purple – Speed King
- Hawkwind – Kings Of Speed
- White Plains – When You Are A King
- Rainbow – Temple Of The King
- Inside – Wizzard King
- Hush – Rocking Gypsy King
- KISS – King Of The Night Time World
- Aerosmith – Kings And Queens
- Adam Ant – Kings Of The Wild Frontier
- Killing Joke – Kings And Queens
- Thompson Twins – King For A Day
- XTC – King For A Day
- Jellyfish – The King Is Half-Undressed
- Midnight Oil – King Of The Mountain
- Green Day – King For A Day
- Metallica – King Nothing
- The Dirtbombs – King’s Lead Hat
- Kings Of Leon – King Of The Rodeo
- Weezer – King Of The World
- The I Don’t Cares – King Of America
- Dan Auerbach – King Of A One Horse Town
