Hush & Pandemonium: 2023-05-08

  1. Jason Crest – King Of The Castle
  2. Ned Miller – From A Jack To A King
  3. Elvis Presley – King Of The Whole Wide World
  4. The Nice – Flower King Of Flies
  5. The Hollies – King Midas In Reverse
  6. T. Rex – King Of The Rumbling Spires
  7. The Beatles – Sun King
  8. King Crimson – The Court Of The Crimson King
  9. Deep Purple – Speed King
  10. Hawkwind – Kings Of Speed
  11. White Plains – When You Are A King
  12. Rainbow – Temple Of The King
  13. Inside – Wizzard King
  14. Hush – Rocking Gypsy King
  15. KISS – King Of The Night Time World
  16. Aerosmith – Kings And Queens
  17. Adam Ant – Kings Of The Wild Frontier
  18. Killing Joke – Kings And Queens
  19. Thompson Twins – King For A Day
  20. XTC – King For A Day
  21. Jellyfish – The King Is Half-Undressed
  22. Midnight Oil – King Of The Mountain
  23. Green Day – King For A Day
  24. Metallica – King Nothing
  25. The Dirtbombs – King’s Lead Hat
  26. Kings Of Leon – King Of The Rodeo
  27. Weezer – King Of The World
  28. The I Don’t Cares – King Of America
  29. Dan Auerbach – King Of A One Horse Town
