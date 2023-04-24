Hush & Pandemonium: 2023-04-24

Written by on April 24, 2023

  1. Painters & Dockers – Nude School
  2. Painters & Dockers – Mohawk Baby (Live & Acoustic)
  3. Painters & Dockers – Log On Log Off
  4. Painters & Dockers – Xmas Is Off This Year
  5. Pelvis – Peaches
  6. Billy Idol – Rebel Yell
  7. ZZ Top – Gimme All Your Lovin
  8. The Call – The Walls Came Down
  9. Nena – 99 Luftballons
  10. Modern English – I Melt With You
  11. The Cure – The Walk
  12. Men Without Hats – Safety Dance
  13. Pseudo Echo – Listening
  14. The Expression – With Closed Eyes
  15. Real Life – Send Me An Angel
  16. Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax
  17. New Order – Blue Monday
  18. The Murlocs – Farewell To Clemency
  19. Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
  20. The High Beamers – Blank Room
  21. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  22. Cloud Nothings – Stay Useless
  23. Jane’s Addiction – Just Because
  24. Them Creepy Crawlies – Serious Faces
