Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2025-05-31

Written by on May 31, 2025

  1. frank profit – going back to nth carolina
  2. helen dixon – roll over beethoven
  3. don covay – memphis
  4. sleepy labeef – you cant catch me
  5. john prine – you never can tell
  6. dwight yoakam – run rudolph run
  7. billy momates – gas
  8. billy momates – ghost in memphis
  9. charlie musselwhite – ghost in memphis
  10. down hill struglers – casey jones
  11. devon flaherty – been on the job too long
  12. muireann bradley – when the leevee breaks
  13. bonnie guitar – by the light of the silvery moon
  14. the ventures – walk dont run
  15. coon creek girls – banjo pickin girl
  16. 1st it was a movie then a book – florry
  17. corb lund – old familiar drunken feeling
  18. sterling drake – white freight liner blues
  19. many short samples – old dan tucker
  20. lisa germano – happiness (2025 remaster)
  21. john mellancamp – hot dogs and hamburgers
  22. rooty toot toot – john mellancamp
  23. bogus – cant takeb it
  24. howlin water – i asked for water she gave me gasoline
  25. she gave me gasoline – sugar
  26. she gave me gasoline – the last rocket
  27. ray davies – the great highway
  28. uncle dave maco – whoop em up ciny
  29. lucinda williams – changed the locks
  30. Tennessee country orch – hooked on country
  31. fust – goat house blues
  32. lucinda williams – with a little help with my friends
