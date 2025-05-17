Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2025-05-17

  1. the dirt daubers – wayfaring stranger
  2. thee holy brothers – sunshine in my veins
  3. thee holy brothers – i can see clearly through my window
  4. thirsty merc – come back again
  5. thirsty merc – The nips are getting bigger
  6. jerry reed – she got the gold mine i got the shaft
  7. jesse drayton – im at home getting hammered
  8. bobby moore &rhythm aces – hamburger song
  9. blue cactuis – this kind of rain
  10. jimmy martin – save it save it
  11. john prine iris dement – not the jet set
  12. tom russell – death of jimmy martin
  13. laverder country – stand on your man
  14. jon cleary – pickle for a tickle
  15. jon cleary – so dam good
  16. suzanne vega – speakers corner
  17. several samples – bewtched bothered and bewilded
  18. galactic & irma thomas – where i belong
  19. rhiannon giddes & justin robinson – rain crow
  20. corb lund – cows around
  21. jolie laide – murder ballad
  22. holly mcve – wonderland
  23. rose city band – floating out
  24. jimmy kelly – rock island line
  25. goebel reeves – the yodelling teacher
  26. j e mainers mouintaineers – yodelling mountaineer
  27. dezurick sisters – arizona yodeller
  28. jon cleary – uptown downtown
  29. wierd al yankovic – achy breaky song
  30. samantha crain – ridin out the storm
  31. samantha crain – dragon fly
