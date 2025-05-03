Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2025-05-03

Written by on May 3, 2025

  1. Richie Brothers – sand mtn blues
  2. crooked still – little sadie
  3. girls of the golden west – want to be a cowboy girl
  4. old crow medicine show – flicker and shine
  5. mamma dont allow – arthur big boy crudup
  6. barbara west – congrats baby
  7. bobby charles – party town
  8. bobby charles – street people
  9. eldissa – stayig alive
  10. come together – musica nuda
  11. the knickerbockers – king of the road
  12. memphis royal brothers – i fall to pieces
  13. eric schmitt – buckets
  14. sister ray – magic
  15. turnpike troubsdours – be here
  16. muscadine bloodline – durward
  17. many short samples – baby let me follow you down
  18. jim kweskin – show me the way to go home
  19. jim kweskin – four or five times
  20. jim kweskin & samoa – what’ll i do
  21. bob wills – whats the matter with the mill
  22. you shook me qall night long – bing li ling
  23. dave alvin & rick holmstrom – steal my thunder
  24. mccray sisters – voices on the water
  25. greg brown – thats my story
  26. turnpike troubsdours – devil plies his trade
  27. muscadine bloodline – earle byrd from mexia
  28. taxpayers – evil everywhere
  29. little barrie malcolm catto – electric war
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Bamboo Groove: 2025-05-03

Previous post

Four Course Breakfast: 2025-05-03

Current track

Title

Artist