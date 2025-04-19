Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2025-04-19

- moss henry – let it rain
- mike delevante – the rain never came
- annie stokes – belong here
- ashleigh flynn & the Riviers – mutch too proud
- Barrance whitfields savages – sadie green
- bonnie guitar – i almost lost my mind
- dry city scat band – bury me beneath the willow
- big fish ensemble – last train to clarksville
- man size job – daydream believer
- man sized job – daydream believer
- eddy the chief clearwater – back down to earth
- eddy the chief clearwater – hillbilly blues
- spin doctors – boombox
- spin doctors – she dont love me anymore anymore
- elton john – swing for the fences
- lily seabird – trash mountain
- hully gully samples – –
- bootsy collins – chicken anf fries
- karen collins & backroads – mamma in a honkytonk downtown
- karen collins & backroads – no yodelling on the radio
- grey delisle – hello im lonesome
- foreign intrigue – the wanderer
- marlon williams – aua atu ra
- grey delisle – who to love
- grey delisle – 40 something runaway
- shanda and the howlers – good morning heartache
- ian m bailey – deep blue water
- mekons – glasgow
- lee moses – reach out ill be there
- the knickerbockers – shes not there
- los texmaniacs – down in the bario
- the knickerbockers – king of the road
- karen collins & backroads – too much me not enough you
Reader's opinions