Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2025-04-19

Written by on April 19, 2025

  1. moss henry – let it rain
  2. mike delevante – the rain never came
  3. annie stokes – belong here
  4. ashleigh flynn & the Riviers – mutch too proud
  5. Barrance whitfields savages – sadie green
  6. bonnie guitar – i almost lost my mind
  7. dry city scat band – bury me beneath the willow
  8. big fish ensemble – last train to clarksville
  9. man size job – daydream believer
  10. man sized job – daydream believer
  11. eddy the chief clearwater – back down to earth
  12. eddy the chief clearwater – hillbilly blues
  13. spin doctors – boombox
  14. spin doctors – she dont love me anymore anymore
  15. elton john – swing for the fences
  16. lily seabird – trash mountain
  17. hully gully samples – –
  18. bootsy collins – chicken anf fries
  19. karen collins & backroads – mamma in a honkytonk downtown
  20. karen collins & backroads – no yodelling on the radio
  21. grey delisle – hello im lonesome
  22. foreign intrigue – the wanderer
  23. marlon williams – aua atu ra
  24. grey delisle – who to love
  25. grey delisle – 40 something runaway
  26. shanda and the howlers – good morning heartache
  27. ian m bailey – deep blue water
  28. mekons – glasgow
  29. lee moses – reach out ill be there
  30. the knickerbockers – shes not there
  31. los texmaniacs – down in the bario
  32. the knickerbockers – king of the road
  33. karen collins & backroads – too much me not enough you
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Course Breakfast: 2025-04-19

Current track

Title

Artist