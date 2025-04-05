Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2025-04-05

- the modern mountaineers – dirty dog blues
- the modern mountaineers – truckin
- doohickeys – wish my truck was bigger
- notorious cherry bombs – its hard to kiss your lips at night
- grace bowers& hodge podge – dance to the music
- dallas alice – clapping song
- john sebastian – minglewood blues
- the mrs ackroyd band – the hard cheeses of old england
- aldo – love song mash up
- the hangdogs – hey jeanane
- john prine iris dement – we’re not the jet set
- grandpas cough medicine – feelin low
- les brouteurs cosmiques – proud mary
- pug johnson – pipeliner blues
- pug johnson – buy me a bayou
- pug johnson – time well wasted
- the modern mountaineers – pipeliner blues
- many samples – boogie woogie country girl
- boogie woogie country girl – josie kreuzer
- the mollys – the powers brothers
- hoyt axton – bony fingers
- hal cannon – long come long
- the backsliders – out on the western plains
- the surreal mccoys – whole lot of folsom
- jamestown brothers – brighten my day
- jamestown brothers – silas john
- esquerita – rockin the joint
- esquerita – hey miss lucy
- esquerita – esquerita & the voola
- jim stringer – truth as we know it
- debra peters – step ahead of the law
- billy riley – a little piece at a time
- alison krauss & robert plant – fortune teller
- billy jack wills – crazy man crazy
- mack allen smith – mean ole frisco
- the 5 royals – monkey hips and rice
Reader's opinions