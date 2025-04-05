Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2025-04-05

  1. the modern mountaineers – dirty dog blues
  2. the modern mountaineers – truckin
  3. doohickeys – wish my truck was bigger
  4. notorious cherry bombs – its hard to kiss your lips at night
  5. grace bowers& hodge podge – dance to the music
  6. dallas alice – clapping song
  7. john sebastian – minglewood blues
  8. the mrs ackroyd band – the hard cheeses of old england
  9. aldo – love song mash up
  10. the hangdogs – hey jeanane
  11. john prine iris dement – we’re not the jet set
  12. grandpas cough medicine – feelin low
  13. les brouteurs cosmiques – proud mary
  14. pug johnson – pipeliner blues
  15. pug johnson – buy me a bayou
  16. pug johnson – time well wasted
  17. the modern mountaineers – pipeliner blues
  18. many samples – boogie woogie country girl
  19. boogie woogie country girl – josie kreuzer
  20. the mollys – the powers brothers
  21. hoyt axton – bony fingers
  22. hal cannon – long come long
  23. the backsliders – out on the western plains
  24. the surreal mccoys – whole lot of folsom
  25. jamestown brothers – brighten my day
  26. jamestown brothers – silas john
  27. esquerita – rockin the joint
  28. esquerita – hey miss lucy
  29. esquerita – esquerita & the voola
  30. jim stringer – truth as we know it
  31. debra peters – step ahead of the law
  32. billy riley – a little piece at a time
  33. alison krauss & robert plant – fortune teller
  34. billy jack wills – crazy man crazy
  35. mack allen smith – mean ole frisco
  36. the 5 royals – monkey hips and rice
