Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2025-03-08

  1. buell kazee – poor boy long way from home
  2. chris acker – shit surprise f
  3. chris acker – the joke taco
  4. bo diddley – bad moon risig
  5. joyce street – mississippi moonshine
  6. julie durocher – bad newss
  7. lewis black – corn liquor blues
  8. amy speace – glad im gone
  9. count prince miller – mule train
  10. dr alimantado – rasta train
  11. don and bob – good morning little schoolgirl
  12. albert king – blue suade shoes
  13. little richard – dancing in the street
  14. chris almoada – oh genevieve
  15. chris almoada – on the great river road
  16. etta james w. sugarpie desanto – in the basement pt1
  17. sugarpie desanto – go go power
  18. many short samples – bang bang lulu
  19. many short samples – lets stick together
  20. teddy and the rough riders – fast livin
  21. teddy and the rough riders – bullet
  22. flying burrito brothers – wheels
  23. the jolly boys – you cant always get what you want
  24. the jolly boys – hanging on the telephone
  25. louisiana lannis – muscadine eyes
  26. cadillac 3 – years go fast
  27. dave alvin & kate wolf – here in california
  28. courettes – keep dancing
  29. cockroaches – why oh why
  30. gid tanner – work dont bother me 1930
  31. william pendix & ted daffins texans – dig the crazy driver
