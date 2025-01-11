Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2025-01-11

  1. charlie poole – took my gal a walkin
  2. loudon wainwright 3rd – took my gal a walkin
  3. doug dillard band & Ginger Boarwright – Heartbreak hotal
  4. doug dillard band & Ginger Boarwright – make a pallet
  5. hound dog taylor – give me back my wig
  6. pee wee hughes – country boy blues
  7. vanguards – roll over beethoven
  8. ciac boum – epourall
  9. ciac boum – les oaes
  10. unknown – fever
  11. saffire uppity blues women – sloppy drunk
  12. ringo starr – you want some
  13. sam bush julie miller – the rivers gonna run
  14. waylon jennings – dream baby
  15. waylon jennings – money
  16. orville peck – midnight ride
  17. neil young – field of opportunity
  18. many short samples – dont let your deal go down
  19. marcia ball – party town
  20. sammy volkov dana wylie – bird song
  21. sammy volkov dana wylie – long long gone
  22. george jones tammy wynette – we go together
  23. shawn hess – yesterdays coffee
  24. pam tillis – go your own way
  25. gourds – i want it so bad
  26. shinyribs – im clean
  27. shinyribs – sing it right
  28. tennessee chocolate drops – knox country stomp
  29. carolina chocolate drpos – starry crown
  30. long ryders – final wils son
  31. billy kennedy – sweet things
  32. shiny ribs – all the best things
  33. holmes brothers – run myself out oftown
