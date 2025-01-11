Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2025-01-11

- charlie poole – took my gal a walkin
- loudon wainwright 3rd – took my gal a walkin
- doug dillard band & Ginger Boarwright – Heartbreak hotal
- doug dillard band & Ginger Boarwright – make a pallet
- hound dog taylor – give me back my wig
- pee wee hughes – country boy blues
- vanguards – roll over beethoven
- ciac boum – epourall
- ciac boum – les oaes
- unknown – fever
- saffire uppity blues women – sloppy drunk
- ringo starr – you want some
- sam bush julie miller – the rivers gonna run
- waylon jennings – dream baby
- waylon jennings – money
- orville peck – midnight ride
- neil young – field of opportunity
- many short samples – dont let your deal go down
- marcia ball – party town
- sammy volkov dana wylie – bird song
- sammy volkov dana wylie – long long gone
- george jones tammy wynette – we go together
- shawn hess – yesterdays coffee
- pam tillis – go your own way
- gourds – i want it so bad
- shinyribs – im clean
- shinyribs – sing it right
- tennessee chocolate drops – knox country stomp
- carolina chocolate drpos – starry crown
- long ryders – final wils son
- billy kennedy – sweet things
- shiny ribs – all the best things
- holmes brothers – run myself out oftown
