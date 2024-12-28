Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-12-28

December 28, 2024

  1. earl johnsons clodhoppers – got a woman on sourwood mtn
  2. earl johnsons clodhoppers – red hot breakdown
  3. al hopkins buckle busters – blue ridge mtn blues
  4. john fogerty – blue ridge mtn blues
  5. easy star lonely hearts dub band – with a little help from my friends 2009
  6. unknown fem – compared to what
  7. unknown fem – i feel like jumping
  8. barret strong – money
  9. janet and the jays – love what your doin to me
  10. willie mitchell – everythings going to nbe alright
  11. big amos patton – move with me baby
  12. brenna mcmillan – whats to come
  13. brenna mcmillan – black bear
  14. al green – i wanna hold your hand
  15. colvin and earl – come what may
  16. colvin and earl – you were on my mind
  17. stable singers – this may be the last time
  18. gurf morlix – -miss nellies place
  19. chuck berry – come on
  20. mostar sevdah reunion – u trebinja gradu
  21. several short segments – shout bamalm
  22. max merrit – slippin away
  23. lucinda williams – partners in crime
  24. replacements -slim dunlap – buted up
  25. rufus thomas – walki the dog
  26. golliwogs – brown eyed girl
  27. edward norton – wimoweh
  28. jimmy kelly – uncle joe
  29. kelley mickwee – force of nature
  30. shinyribs – song of lime and juice
  31. bo diddley – who do you love
  32. scatman john – scatmans world
  33. slim gaillard – soony roony
  34. little ike – she can rock
  35. king stingray – light up the path
