Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-12-14

  1. agaliiga – so lonesome i could cry
  2. agaliiga – i shall be released
  3. the swampers – muscle shoal;s malmo express
  4. dillards – ill fly away
  5. dillards – dooley
  6. dillards – single saddle
  7. jefferson county – city billy
  8. terry and the tune tones – shes my baby doll
  9. donnie elbert – little piece of leather
  10. roy gaines – skippy is a sissy
  11. lee hazelwood – houston
  12. lucinda williams – something
  13. lucinda williams – with a little help from my friends
  14. margot price – hurricane
  15. ags connolly – in the corner at the table by the jukebox
  16. charlie crockett – intro
  17. charlie crockett – dont tell me that
  18. ags connolly – dont tell me that
  19. old crow medicine show – in the jailhouse now
  20. the jolly boys – you cant always get what you want
  21. many short samples – keep on the sunny side
  22. carolina chocolate drops – starry crown
  23. ballin jack – ballin the jack
  24. max merrits meteors – sea cruise
  25. max merrits meteors – western union man
  26. the coastliners – wonderful you
  27. dees honeytones – little black dress
  28. dwight yoakam – i dont know how to say goodbye
  29. dwight yoakam – cant be wrong
  30. dwight yoakam – wide open heart
  31. hank shizzoe – six blade knife
