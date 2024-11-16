Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-11-16

Written by on November 16, 2024

  1. bill johnsons jug band – dont drink it here
  2. memphis jug band – cocaine habit bluesd
  3. amy lavere – killing him
  4. amythyst kiah – i will not go dow
  5. bud rokesky – winds roar
  6. christy bmoore – boy in the wind
  7. ella mae morse – okie boogie
  8. ella mae morse – cow cow boogie
  9. ella mae morse – house of blue lights
  10. tim obrien darrell scott – long time gone
  11. dixie chicks – long time gone
  12. hank williams jr – waymore blues
  13. shady creek outlaws – waymore blues
  14. curtis jordan – rompin and a stompin
  15. dale shannon – you never talked about me
  16. hamish imlach – jenny jenkins
  17. lone justice – jenny jenkins
  18. lone justice – rattlesnake mamm
  19. little ike – she can rock
  20. STANLEY Brothers – blue moon of kentucky
  21. many short samples – blue moon of kentucky
  22. mary gauthier – sorry yuo are sick
  23. sunny sweeney – happy hour
  24. kasey chambers – cold and bitter tears
  25. damnations – bring it on home daddy
  26. memphis royal brothers – good god i got the blues
  27. future birds – burn out
  28. charlie daniels – walkin the floor
  29. clearwater swimmers – let us be strangers
  30. clearwater swimmers – valley
  31. bob wills – sugar blues
  32. the cadillacs – sugar sugar
  33. the devlins – slippin thru your hands
  34. ramsay midwood – my last goodbye
  35. stenari – it wont
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Course Breakfast: 2024-11-16

Current track

Title

Artist