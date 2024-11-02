Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-11-02

- bob wills – whats the matter with the mill
- larry williams – heebie jeebies
- champion jack dupee – old time vr n r
- the chips – rubber biscuit
- allah las – better than mine
- mississippi sheiks – bed spring pocker
- lilly hiatt – get this right
- doctor ross – gotta be loose
- hank shizzoe – six blade knife
- hazel dickens – busted
- herbie duncan – hot lips baby
- danni nicholls – crazy
- joel raphael – 5oo miles
- bo diddley – bad moon rising
- martha scanlan – abilene
- martha scanlan – shape of things to come
- simon jeffes – cajun piano
- susanna hoffs – under a cloud
- hataalii – somethings in the air
- hataalii – minds dont show alike
- amy speace – homecoming queen
- benjamin dakota rogers – little old paint horse
- benjamin dakota rogers – arlo
- the penguins – ookey ook
- jessie hill – oopa doop
- claude mclin – jambo
- wayne cochran – little bitty one
- blind boy fuller – rattlesnakin daddy
- beth hart – wanna be a big bad jonny cash
- tim heiecker – dad of the year
- tim heiecker – wells running dry
- j j grey and mofro – on fire
