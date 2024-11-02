Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-11-02

  1. bob wills – whats the matter with the mill
  2. larry williams – heebie jeebies
  3. champion jack dupee – old time vr n r
  4. the chips – rubber biscuit
  5. allah las – better than mine
  6. mississippi sheiks – bed spring pocker
  7. lilly hiatt – get this right
  8. doctor ross – gotta be loose
  9. hank shizzoe – six blade knife
  10. hazel dickens – busted
  11. herbie duncan – hot lips baby
  12. danni nicholls – crazy
  13. joel raphael – 5oo miles
  14. bo diddley – bad moon rising
  15. martha scanlan – abilene
  16. martha scanlan – shape of things to come
  17. simon jeffes – cajun piano
  18. susanna hoffs – under a cloud
  19. hataalii – somethings in the air
  20. hataalii – minds dont show alike
  21. amy speace – homecoming queen
  22. benjamin dakota rogers – little old paint horse
  23. benjamin dakota rogers – arlo
  24. the penguins – ookey ook
  25. jessie hill – oopa doop
  26. claude mclin – jambo
  27. wayne cochran – little bitty one
  29. blind boy fuller – rattlesnakin daddy
  30. beth hart – wanna be a big bad jonny cash
  31. tim heiecker – dad of the year
  32. tim heiecker – wells running dry
  33. j j grey and mofro – on fire
