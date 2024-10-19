Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-10-19

Written by on October 19, 2024

  1. iron mtn string band – sugar hill
  2. a j lee and blue summit – sea side town
  3. a j lee and blue summit – hillside
  4. al hopkins buckle busters – wasnt she a dandy
  5. alabama shakes – hold on
  6. britanny howard – stay high
  7. cassandra lewis – i would
  8. billy strings – long time gone
  9. albert hammond – dont bother me babe
  10. bud rokesky – tell john
  11. doc boggs – country blues
  12. eric clapton – moon river
  13. charlie feathers – cant bhardly stand it
  14. the rock a teens – woo hoo
  15. jive bombers – bad boy
  16. dale mcbride – prissy missy
  17. grace bowers and the hodge podge – dance to the music
  18. many samples – old dan tucker
  19. tindersticks – turned vmynback
  20. kasey chambers – a new day has come
  21. crosby tyler – bikers hippies and honkytonk cowboys
  22. j p harris – last thing on my mind
  23. paul weller – early morning rain
  24. future birds – movin on
  25. wilco – a lifetime to find
  26. wilco – tired of taking it out on you
  27. flash cadillac – muleskinner blues
