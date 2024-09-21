Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-09-21

- roy newman – sadie green
- jimmie rodgers – in the jailhouse now
- modern mountaineers – everybodys truckin
- miranda lambert – armadillo
- wayne raney – jack and jill boogie
- d l menard – back do0r
- marievlaforet – house of rising sun
- arthur big boy crudup – mean old frisco
- harry choates – jolie blond
- martina topley bird – need one
- bobby davis – goin to new orleons
- dale hawkins – my babe
- ricky nelson – my babe
- merle haggard – if you wanna be my woman
- gillian welch – pass you by
- aldus roger – creole stomp
- del barber – something to say
- bright eyes – bells ans whistles
- cliff carlisle – get her by the tail on a down hill grade
- james cotton muddy waters – my dog cant bark
- britney spencer – night in
- erin ross – grease and gasoline
- erin ross – pappas got a brand new car
- jake xerxes fussell – going to georgia
- hope sandoval & mercury rev – big boss man
- the soul stirers – i am a pilgim
- adolph hofner – jessie polka
- susanna hoffs – black coffee in bed
- margaret elliot – ythis wallflowers going to bloom
- eilen jewel – crooked river
- jeffrey foucault – the universal fire
- tyler childers – whitehorse rd
