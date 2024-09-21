Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-09-21

Written by on September 21, 2024

  1. roy newman – sadie green
  2. jimmie rodgers – in the jailhouse now
  3. modern mountaineers – everybodys truckin
  4. miranda lambert – armadillo
  5. wayne raney – jack and jill boogie
  6. d l menard – back do0r
  7. marievlaforet – house of rising sun
  8. arthur big boy crudup – mean old frisco
  9. harry choates – jolie blond
  10. martina topley bird – need one
  11. bobby davis – goin to new orleons
  12. dale hawkins – my babe
  13. ricky nelson – my babe
  14. merle haggard – if you wanna be my woman
  15. gillian welch – pass you by
  16. aldus roger – creole stomp
  17. del barber – something to say
  18. bright eyes – bells ans whistles
  19. cliff carlisle – get her by the tail on a down hill grade
  20. james cotton muddy waters – my dog cant bark
  21. britney spencer – night in
  22. erin ross – grease and gasoline
  23. erin ross – pappas got a brand new car
  24. jake xerxes fussell – going to georgia
  25. hope sandoval & mercury rev – big boss man
  26. the soul stirers – i am a pilgim
  27. adolph hofner – jessie polka
  28. susanna hoffs – black coffee in bed
  29. margaret elliot – ythis wallflowers going to bloom
  30. eilen jewel – crooked river
  31. jeffrey foucault – the universal fire
  32. tyler childers – whitehorse rd
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Bamboo Groove: 2024-09-21

Previous post

Four Course Breakfast: 2024-09-21

Current track

Title

Artist