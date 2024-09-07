Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-09-07

  1. mississippi mud steppers – jackson stomp
  2. jimmy revards oklahoma playboys – ride em cowboy
  3. two white horses in a line – evans and mcclain
  4. joe henderson – snap your fingers
  5. brennan leigh – moanin the blues
  6. billie maten – i cant get my head around you
  7. marvin rainwater – moanin the blues
  8. rex griffin – lovesick blues
  9. audrey williams – honky tonkin
  10. jo stafford frankie lane – settin the woods on fire
  11. dub dickerson – boppin in the dark
  12. kelsey waldron – only love can break your heart
  13. kelsey waldron – uncle pen
  14. kelsey waldron – hello stranger
  15. neil young – unknown legend
  16. blackies rodeo kings – unknown legend
  17. bella white – unknown legend
  18. roy head – treat her right
  19. roy head – same people
  20. shaky graves – roll the bones
  21. shaky graves – im on fire
  22. shaky graves – unknown legend
  23. bella white – the way i oughta go
  24. uncle dave macon – all in down and out blues
  25. boy golden – toyota
  26. jake xerxes fussell – all in down and out
  27. jimmie dale gilmor dave alvin – broke down
  28. 10 – just because
  29. shelton brothers – just because
  30. sunny sweeney – tie me up
  31. sunny sweeney – tulsa time
  32. cactus brothers – a womans touch
  33. cactus brothers – lodi
