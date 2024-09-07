Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-09-07

- mississippi mud steppers – jackson stomp
- jimmy revards oklahoma playboys – ride em cowboy
- two white horses in a line – evans and mcclain
- joe henderson – snap your fingers
- brennan leigh – moanin the blues
- billie maten – i cant get my head around you
- marvin rainwater – moanin the blues
- rex griffin – lovesick blues
- audrey williams – honky tonkin
- jo stafford frankie lane – settin the woods on fire
- dub dickerson – boppin in the dark
- kelsey waldron – only love can break your heart
- kelsey waldron – uncle pen
- kelsey waldron – hello stranger
- neil young – unknown legend
- blackies rodeo kings – unknown legend
- bella white – unknown legend
- roy head – treat her right
- roy head – same people
- shaky graves – roll the bones
- shaky graves – im on fire
- shaky graves – unknown legend
- bella white – the way i oughta go
- uncle dave macon – all in down and out blues
- boy golden – toyota
- jake xerxes fussell – all in down and out
- jimmie dale gilmor dave alvin – broke down
- 10 – just because
- shelton brothers – just because
- sunny sweeney – tie me up
- sunny sweeney – tulsa time
- cactus brothers – a womans touch
- cactus brothers – lodi
