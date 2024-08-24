Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-08-24

Written by on August 24, 2024

  1. cliff bruner – bring it home to grandma
  2. king davids jug band – rising sun blues
  3. dusting the fretts – dallas jamboree jug band
  4. zach bryan – quittin time
  5. beachwood sparks – falling forever
  6. beachwood sparks – torn intwo
  7. cliff bruner – old joe turner blues
  8. grey delisle – driftless girl
  9. grey delisle – little olewhile
  10. blue sky boys – just because
  11. yarn – travellin kind
  12. dwight yoakam – honktonk man
  13. al hopkins – wasant she a dandy
  14. hillbillies – round town girls
  15. hillbillies – soldiers joy
  16. sussanna hoffs – under my thumb
  17. sussanna hoffs – black coffee in bed
  18. curley williams georgia peach pickers – just a pickin and a singing
  19. wilco – annihilation
  20. many short bsamples – goin down the road feelin bad
  21. eddie and ernie – lay lady lay
  22. eddie and ernie – the groove she put me in
  23. mick abrahams – hog for your love
  24. screaming lord sutch – train kept a rollin
  25. junior brown – nitro express
  26. jimmy minor – satans chauffeur
  27. jack guthrie – oklahoma hills
