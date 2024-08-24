Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-08-24

- cliff bruner – bring it home to grandma
- king davids jug band – rising sun blues
- dusting the fretts – dallas jamboree jug band
- zach bryan – quittin time
- beachwood sparks – falling forever
- beachwood sparks – torn intwo
- cliff bruner – old joe turner blues
- grey delisle – driftless girl
- grey delisle – little olewhile
- blue sky boys – just because
- yarn – travellin kind
- dwight yoakam – honktonk man
- al hopkins – wasant she a dandy
- hillbillies – round town girls
- hillbillies – soldiers joy
- sussanna hoffs – under my thumb
- sussanna hoffs – black coffee in bed
- curley williams georgia peach pickers – just a pickin and a singing
- wilco – annihilation
- many short bsamples – goin down the road feelin bad
- eddie and ernie – lay lady lay
- eddie and ernie – the groove she put me in
- mick abrahams – hog for your love
- screaming lord sutch – train kept a rollin
- junior brown – nitro express
- jimmy minor – satans chauffeur
- jack guthrie – oklahoma hills
Reader's opinions