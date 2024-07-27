Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-07-27

  1. binkley brothers – itll never happen again
  2. al brundage – wagon wheel around
  3. earl johnson – 3 nights experience
  4. blind boys of alabama – i shall not be moved
  5. bella white – the way i oughta go
  6. bella white – break my heart
  7. blackies rodeo kings – north
  8. faith hill – keep walkin on
  9. earl taylor – lonesome road
  10. carlene carter – blackies gunman
  11. jake kohn – where do we go from here
  12. dr feelgood – roxette
  13. jody carrol – moonshine
  14. howard crockett – cross eyed mary
  15. chance mccoy – dance all night
  16. kelsey waldron – uncle pen
  17. kelsey waldron – hello stranger
  18. chicken shed zepplin – sail away ladies
  19. right said fred – im too sexy
  20. the jackofficers – love o maniac
  21. cops and robbers – i could have danced all night
  22. sierrra ferrell – i could drive you crazy
  23. sierrra ferrell – fox hunt
  24. bob wills – trouble in mind 1936
  25. jerry lee lewis – trouble in mind
  26. kenny rogers – dont leave me in the night time
  27. dont need no doctor – short samples
  28. Joan Osborne – dont need no doctor
  29. clayton mcmichan – wild cat rag
  30. rising appalachia – can i sleep in your arms
  31. rising appalachia – i shall be released
