Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-07-13

Written by on July 13, 2024

  1. cliff bruner – when youre smilin
  2. carolina tar heels – the bull dog down in sunny tennessee
  3. carolina tar heels – this morning this evening
  4. carolina tar heels – my home across blue ridge mtns
  5. d m bob and the deficits – loco
  6. charline arthur – hello baby
  7. nettle sisters – real gone jive
  8. sparkle moore – real gone jive
  9. del shannon – honkytonk blues
  10. al yankovic – wierd al yankovic
  11. john cafferty – tex mex crystal blue
  12. buck griffin – jesse lee
  13. pokey lafarge – actin the fool
  14. siera ferrel – i ncould drive you crazy
  15. dr feelgood with wilco – boom boom
  16. only the lonely – del mccory
  17. carolina chocolate drops – little sadie
  18. ashley monroe – weed instead of roses
  19. katie pruit – expectations
  20. katie pruit – worse case senario
  21. get along home segments – –
  22. les aligatirs – wild blue cat
  23. marques morel – gas station girls
  24. tall walkin texas trash – jesse drayton
  25. fairport convention – bring me back my feathers
  26. kitty wells – makin believe
  27. jenny dont and the spurs – my babys gone
  28. hix – walkaround
  29. foxygen – no destruction
  30. wesley willis – cut the mullet
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Bamboo Groove: 2024-07-13

Previous post

Four Course Breakfast: 2024-07-13

Current track

Title

Artist