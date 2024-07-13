Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-07-13

- cliff bruner – when youre smilin
- carolina tar heels – the bull dog down in sunny tennessee
- carolina tar heels – this morning this evening
- carolina tar heels – my home across blue ridge mtns
- d m bob and the deficits – loco
- charline arthur – hello baby
- nettle sisters – real gone jive
- sparkle moore – real gone jive
- del shannon – honkytonk blues
- al yankovic – wierd al yankovic
- john cafferty – tex mex crystal blue
- buck griffin – jesse lee
- pokey lafarge – actin the fool
- siera ferrel – i ncould drive you crazy
- dr feelgood with wilco – boom boom
- only the lonely – del mccory
- carolina chocolate drops – little sadie
- ashley monroe – weed instead of roses
- katie pruit – expectations
- katie pruit – worse case senario
- get along home segments – –
- les aligatirs – wild blue cat
- marques morel – gas station girls
- tall walkin texas trash – jesse drayton
- fairport convention – bring me back my feathers
- kitty wells – makin believe
- jenny dont and the spurs – my babys gone
- hix – walkaround
- foxygen – no destruction
- wesley willis – cut the mullet
