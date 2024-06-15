Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-06-15

- gordon tanner – down yonder
- bill carlisle – t’aint nice
- bill carlisle – new liza jane
- wink keziah – when i get paid
- wink keziah – holdin on
- bella white – the way i outa go
- bella white – break my heart
- johnson mtn boys – blue yodel 3
- del shannon – under my thumb
- dexter shaw & the wolftones – rollin & tumblin
- dexter shaw & the wolftones – she likes her bottle gin
- cydi lauper – rollin & tumblin
- teddy thompson – lookin for a girl
- restless – oh lonesome me
- dawn landes – bodyguard
- jesse mae hemphill – rollin and tumblin
- new coon creek friends – fireball mail
- the english teacher – r n b
- dave alvin jimmie dale gilmour – lawdy miss clawdy
- stan freberg – rock around stephen foster
- amy ray – whisky girl
- claire anne taylor – all the words
- alvis wayne – swing bop boogie
- junior brown – honky tonk burnt down
- junior brown – deep i9n the heart of me
- bonny light horseman – the clover
- GA-20 – SADIE
- spindrift – cool water
- sierra ferrell – american dreaming
- sierra ferrell – why havent you loved me yet
- johnny carrol – out here in the country
- dieter van der westen – homeward bound
- bart budwing – whisky girl
Reader's opinions