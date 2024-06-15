Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-06-15

Written by on June 15, 2024

  1. gordon tanner – down yonder
  2. bill carlisle – t’aint nice
  3. bill carlisle – new liza jane
  4. wink keziah – when i get paid
  5. wink keziah – holdin on
  6. bella white – the way i outa go
  7. bella white – break my heart
  8. johnson mtn boys – blue yodel 3
  9. del shannon – under my thumb
  10. dexter shaw & the wolftones – rollin & tumblin
  11. dexter shaw & the wolftones – she likes her bottle gin
  12. cydi lauper – rollin & tumblin
  13. teddy thompson – lookin for a girl
  14. restless – oh lonesome me
  15. dawn landes – bodyguard
  16. jesse mae hemphill – rollin and tumblin
  17. new coon creek friends – fireball mail
  18. the english teacher – r n b
  19. dave alvin jimmie dale gilmour – lawdy miss clawdy
  20. stan freberg – rock around stephen foster
  21. amy ray – whisky girl
  22. claire anne taylor – all the words
  23. alvis wayne – swing bop boogie
  24. junior brown – honky tonk burnt down
  25. junior brown – deep i9n the heart of me
  26. bonny light horseman – the clover
  27. GA-20 – SADIE
  28. spindrift – cool water
  29. sierra ferrell – american dreaming
  30. sierra ferrell – why havent you loved me yet
  31. johnny carrol – out here in the country
  32. dieter van der westen – homeward bound
  33. bart budwing – whisky girl
