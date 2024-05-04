Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-05-04

Written by on May 4, 2024

  1. ann savoy – waterloo sunset
  2. roscoe holcomb – sittin on top of the world
  3. ricky scaggs w.Joh Fogerty – bluemonn of kentucky
  4. BEVERLY SISTERS – ILL SEE YOU IN MY DREAKMS
  5. ricky scaggs w.Joh Fogerty – dalin cory
  6. big bill anderson – poor me
  7. emmy lou harris – two more bottles of wine
  8. hilbilly moon explosion – perfidia
  9. charley crockett – $10 cowboy
  10. charley crockett – aint done losing yet
  11. penny jo pullus – dead flowers
  12. call me spinster – i went down
  13. castellows – cowboy kind of love
  14. home free – ring of fire
  15. faron young – i can dance
  16. many short samples – how many biscuits can you eat
  17. miko marks – hard times
  18. al scorch – hard times
  19. donna the buffallo – family picture
  20. miko marks – one morenight
  21. miko marks – feel like going home
  22. vipers skiffle group – homing bird
  23. king brothers – rock a bye your baby
  24. grackles – san antoine
  25. grackles – its coming to you
  26. lester williams – crazy about you baby
  27. richie valens – ooh my head
  28. lostines – no mamma blues
  29. ringo starr – crooked boy
  30. tyler childers – old country church
  31. jerry mccain – courtin in a cadillac
  32. steve hillage – not fade away
