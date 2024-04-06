Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-04-06

  1. skillet lickers – rickets hornpipe
  2. the secret sisters – never walk away
  3. beyonce – blackbird
  4. beyonce – bodyguard
  5. beyonce – levi jeans
  6. aiken county band – carolina stompdown
  7. xtc – making plans for nigel
  8. nouvelle vague – making plans for nigel
  9. big daddy – fixing a hole
  10. big daddy – lucy in the sky with diamonds
  11. big daddy – when im 64
  12. charlie monroe – bringin in the georgia mail
  13. hilary garder – cow cow boogie
  14. hilary garder – im an old cowhand
  15. john prine iris dement – in spite of ourselves
  16. short samples – boogie woogie country girl
  17. martha davis – get out those old records
  18. jayhawks – two angels
  19. ma polaine – back when you loved me
  20. mrs miller – these boots were madefor walking
  21. canned heat – one last boogie
  22. canned heat – blind owl
  23. christion parker – chimes of freedom
  24. pat harris – hippy b hippy shake
  25. oliver anthony music – cobwebbs and cocaine
  26. earl taylor – hillbilly preacher
  27. siera ferrll – fox hunt
  28. siera ferrll – i could drive you crazy
  29. dee white – weary blues from waitin
  30. la boutine souriante – trinque l amourette
  31. scot h biram – easy rider
  32. eilen jewel – breakaway
  33. kid rock – run off to la
