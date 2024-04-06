Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-04-06

- skillet lickers – rickets hornpipe
- the secret sisters – never walk away
- beyonce – blackbird
- beyonce – bodyguard
- beyonce – levi jeans
- aiken county band – carolina stompdown
- xtc – making plans for nigel
- nouvelle vague – making plans for nigel
- big daddy – fixing a hole
- big daddy – lucy in the sky with diamonds
- big daddy – when im 64
- charlie monroe – bringin in the georgia mail
- hilary garder – cow cow boogie
- hilary garder – im an old cowhand
- john prine iris dement – in spite of ourselves
- short samples – boogie woogie country girl
- martha davis – get out those old records
- jayhawks – two angels
- ma polaine – back when you loved me
- mrs miller – these boots were madefor walking
- canned heat – one last boogie
- canned heat – blind owl
- christion parker – chimes of freedom
- pat harris – hippy b hippy shake
- oliver anthony music – cobwebbs and cocaine
- earl taylor – hillbilly preacher
- siera ferrll – fox hunt
- siera ferrll – i could drive you crazy
- dee white – weary blues from waitin
- la boutine souriante – trinque l amourette
- scot h biram – easy rider
- eilen jewel – breakaway
- kid rock – run off to la
Reader's opinions